Senator questions possible smuggling of 30 million kilos of pork in 2020

MANILA - Some 30 million kilos of pork might have been smuggled into the Philippines last year, Senator Francis Pangilinan said Thursday.

Some 256 million kilos pork entered the country last year based on Bureau of Animal Industry data but only 225 million kilos were accounted for in Bureau of Customs records, according to Pangilinan.

"Kulang ng (It lacks) 30 million kilos. At 3 dollars per kilo, 90 million dollars ang discrepancy," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"Pumasok sa BAI pero walang record sa BOC ang lumalabas. Kung hindi dumaan sa kanila, paano nila papatawan ng buwis, ng taripa."

(It entered BAI but there's no record at BOC. If it didn't go through BOC, how can they enforce tariffs?)

Some 5,000 20-foot containers were not given proper inspection last year, Pangilinan added, citing information from the agriculture department's Compliance and Regulatory Enforcement for Security and Trade Office (CREST-O).

Several senators have opposed President Rodrigo Duterte's order to impose lower tariffs on imported pork in the next 12 months.

The Philippines is set to lose some P3.6 billion in potential revenue should the national government proceed with reducing tariffs on imported pork, Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier said.

The country earns some P6.1 billion annually from tariffs on imported pork, but this would be reduced to P2.5 billion due lower tariffs, he said.