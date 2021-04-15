Malacañang says public hospitals not turning away COVID-19 cases

Health workers sort patients' files at a triage area in Santa Ana Hospital, where a sign indicating that the hospital's COVID-19 facility is at full capacity is displayed, in Manila on April 9, 2021. Lisa Marie David, Reuters

MANILA — Malacañang on Thursday said public hospitals are not turning away COVID-19 patients, even as existing health facilities are at full capacity amid record-high coronavirus infections.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque also continued to defend himself from criticisms for allegedly getting immediate hospital treatment at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) while many COVID-19 patients had to wait for days to avail of a bed, with some even dying as they do so.

Roque was admitted at the PGH on Saturday for his second bout of COVID-19.

“Well, ako naman po ang aking karanasan at nandito po si Dr. Teddy Herbosa at si Dr. Eric Domingo, pareho po silang taga-UP-PGH din, pero kaya po sa mula’t-mula ang aking ospital ay PGH dahil dito po sa PGH wala pong tinatanggihan,” he said.

(Based on my experience... the PGH is not turning away patients, that's why I chose this as my hospital.)

Roque even advised patients to contact the One Hospital Command Center, despite the admission of its chief, Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega, that they are already overwhelmed with calls for referral.

He added that many private hospitals that denied patients' admission were those that already have full COVID-19 bed utilization.

“Kaya ang advise po natin, contact po the One Hospital Command Center because that will save you from the trouble po of going from hospital to hospital, masasabi naman po kung saan kayo pupunta," Roque said.

(Our advise is to contact the One Hospital Command Center... they will tell you where to be admitted.)

Duterte's spokesperson was earlier criticized for saying it was "unchristian" for people to question how he got a COVID-19 bed. He had denied using influence to secure hospital treatment.

He said earlier in the day that he was set to be discharged after nearly a week in hospital. He was able to hold press briefings while recuperating at the PGH.

"Ako po ay idi-discharge na after 6 days dito sa PGH," he said.

(I will be discharged after 6 days here in the PGH)