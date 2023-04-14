The World Health Organization office in Manila, Feb. 12, 2020 Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The World Health Organization emergency committee is set to meet again next month to determine whether or not COVID-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

Because of the manageable situation in the country, as well as some governments already declaring the end of the emergency at their level, questions are being raised whether or not the Philippines will be doing the same.

Dr. Babatunde Olowokure, WHO Western Pacific Region’s emergency director, said Friday that while countries may say the emergency has ended based on their own context, the public health emergency of international concern declared by the WHO since 2020 remains in place.

He also said that they are in constant communication with the Department of Health and are willing to provide advice on the matter should the agency seek it.

So far, the WHO said COVID-19 cases have decreased overall in the Philippines and are only seeing a slight rise in cases.

What they are looking at more closely, similar to the DOH, is disease severity and the number of hospitalized patients. These indicators remain low, which is why Olowokure said that the Philippines is on the right track.

Following the Health Department’s detection of several cases of XBB.1.9.1, Dr. Olowokure said this must be looked at positively as it only shows that the systems put in place to detect and monitor variants are working.

They recognize that, in terms of transmissibility, the new variant may be a challenge. But with only a slight increase in cases for the Philippines, they are not looking at outbreaks of massive proportions.

The WHO Western Pacific Region has yet to relay the specific date in May for the emergency committee meeting. The last time it gave recommendations to the WHO Director General was in January where it said that COVID-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

