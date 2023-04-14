The Divisoria market in Manila on Sept. 12, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – Despite the detection several cases of the XBB.1.9.1 COVID-19 variant in the Philippines, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Friday it does not expect “outbreaks of massive proportions” to happen.

WHO Western Pacific Regional Office Emergency Director Dr. Babatunde Olowokure said the detection of the sub-variant should be looked at positively as it only shows that systems are working to monitor variants.

Data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed that from April 3 to 11, the country has detected 39 cases of the XBB.1.9.1 variant that was recently added to the list of variants under monitoring by the WHO. The total number has reached 54 since March.

“The transmissibility, yes, we recognize, this may be a challenge. But I think, as we have seen, there’s a slight increase in cases, so we are not looking at an outbreak of massive proportions, but I think, at the moment, we’re looking at something which appears to be controllable,” Olowokure said.

The regional office noted an observed increase of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines but reminds the public to interpret the numbers with caution, given the decline testing and surveillance.

Despite the slight increase, which may be attributable to the recent Holy Week break, Olowokure said indicators being closely monitored do not point to a rise in risk.

“Does it reflect an increase in hospitalizations and increase in severity in terms of people being hospitalized in ICU units or an increase in the number of deaths. So, we have not seen that at this time.”

“It is not a concern but we continue to monitor, we continue to look at the severity and if we do see an increase, of course, we will be in touch with the DOH and to see how we can support,” he added.

End of an emergency

With manageable situations, some countries like the United States have decided to end the emergency declaration on COVID-19 – something that the world body does not disagree with as long as they are confident that they can respond appropriately when the need arises.

“This does not affect the overall public health emergency of international concern as declared by the Director General because this is a global event. So therefore, yes, you are seeing individual countries who are saying that for them the emergency is over but at this time, the public health emergency of international concern remains in place,” Olowokure said.

The Philippines, however, does not seem to be inclined in following suit. Health Department Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said they continue to monitor numbers and want to further prepare the healthcare system and the different aspects of the country’s pandemic response.

Olowokure said an emergency committee is set to convene in May to discuss evidences and make another recommendation to the Director-General on whether or not COVID-19 still constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) - the highest alarm raised by the WHO.

Their last recommendation was made in January, where the Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus heeded their advise to still consider COVID-19 as a PHEIC.