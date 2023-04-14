RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Parts of the country could experience rains brought by the low-pressure area (LPA) and localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

The weather bureau's 4 p.m. bulletin on Friday showed the LPA might bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Zambales and Bataan provinces.

Metro Manila and elsewhere will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers because of the localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned that the LPA and thunderstorms could unleash flash floods or trigger landslides.

The LPA, the remnant of tropical depression Amang, earlier spawned flooding in parts of Luzon.

