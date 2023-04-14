Home  >  News

Expect rains over Bataan, Zambales due to LPA: PAGASA

Posted at Apr 14 2023 11:51 AM

RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — A low pressure area, the remnant of tropical depression Amang, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bataan and Zambales provinces, the state weather bureau said Friday.

The provinces could experience flooding and landslides because of the rain, the weather bureau warned. 

In its final advisory on the weather disturbance issued at 11 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA was 120 kilometers west-northwest of Iba, Zambales.

Amang on Thursday brought heavy rains that spawned floods in parts of Luzon.

