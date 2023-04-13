5.1-magnitude quake hits Surigao Del Sur

MANILA—A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao Del Sur on Friday midnight, Phivolcs said.
The tectonic temblor hit occurred 22 kilometers southwest of Madrid town at 12:04 a.m. with a depth of 66 km.
Instrumental intensities were experienced in the following areas:
- Intensity IV - Cabadbaran City, Agusan Del Norte;
- Intensity III - Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
- Intensity I - Talakag, Bukidnon; Abuyog, Mahaplag, Leyte
Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structure are likely.
