5.1-magnitude quake hits Surigao Del Sur

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 14 2023 01:51 AM

MANILA—A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Surigao Del Sur on Friday midnight, Phivolcs said.

The tectonic temblor hit occurred 22 kilometers southwest of Madrid town at 12:04 a.m. with a depth of 66 km.

Instrumental intensities were experienced in the following areas:

  • Intensity IV - Cabadbaran City, Agusan Del Norte;
  • Intensity III - Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte
  • Intensity I - Talakag, Bukidnon; Abuyog, Mahaplag, Leyte

Phivolcs said aftershocks and damage to structure are likely.

