Passengers wait for their bus ride at a terminal in Quezon City on April 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 pandemic is "far from over" despite a global decline in infections, the World Health Organization said.

The WHO COVID-19 International Health Regulations Emergency Committee "unanimously [agrees] that the pandemic remains a public health emergency," according to its chair Didier Houssin,

Houssin said it was not yet time for the public to let its guard down.

“The situation is far from over with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the circulation of the virus is still very active, mortality remains high and the virus is evolving in an unpredictable fashion," he said late Wednesday.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths globally has declined for a third consecutive week, data from the WHO show.

From April 4 to 10, over 7 million new cases and 22, 000 deaths were recorded globally. These numbers are lower compared to figures the week prior.

The number of deaths recorded for the week were also the lowest since the early days of the pandemic, according to WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus.

TRACKING SUB-LINEAGES

Dr. Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, stressed that in the last 2 years of the pandemic, the virus has shown immense capability for evolving. This is why even as COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, the public should remain cautious.

“It would be very shortsighted to assume that lower numbers of cases an absolute lower risk. We’re very pleased to see the deaths dropping. But this virus has surprised us before, this virus has caught us off-guard before," he said.

"We need to do our jobs to track this virus as best we can while people get back to living as normal a life as possible,” Ryan said.

The WHO, in cooperation with experts in different parts of the globe, continues to track sub-lineages of the globally dominant omicron variant.

Authorities are closely monitoring the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-lineages, which have been reported in South Africa and several European countries, said WHO Technical Lead for COVID-19 Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove.

“We don’t detect any changes in the epidemiology of people who are infected with BA.4 and BA.5 compared to previous sub-lineages of Omicron," she said.

"We’re tracking very closely, trends in cases to see if there’s any uptick in case detection and in terms of incidence. But we haven’t really seen any changes in epidemiology, we have not seen a change in severity," she added.

RELATED VIDEO: