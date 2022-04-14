Philippines logs 276 new cases of COVID-19

MANILA — The Philippines reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with 110 of the tally originating from the capital region.

The April 14 log is the fifth straight day with less than 300 new cases.

The number brings the total active cases to 24,179, the lowest since January 2, according to ABS-CBN’s Data Analytics Group.

The Department of Health (DOH) also recorded 41 new deaths due to COVID-19.

The agency earlier reminded the public to continue complying with minimum public health standards (MPHS), as Filipinos travel home or for vacation during the Holy Week.

It warned that a rise in infections is still possible, despite relatively lower cases in recent weeks.

The DOH said it observed a 12-percent decline in Metro Manila's compliance with MPHS from March to April. Nationwide, this figure was at 7 percent, said the agency.



