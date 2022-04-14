Catholic devotees chant the words of the 'Passion Play' at the Brgy. Center of the Botanical Garden community along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on April 12, 2022, Holy Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines will experience generally fair weather on Maundy Thursday, but typhoon Malakas will stir rains over parts of Visayas and Bicol region, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA said the trough or extension of Malakas, which is outside the Philippine area of responsibility, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Masbate, Sorsogon, and Dinagat Islands.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains, the weather agency said.

"Malaking bahagi ng ating bansa ang nakakaranas ng magandang panahon, maliban sa mga isolated na pag-ulan, pero sandali lamang ito... Iyong mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan ay hindi kasing-tindi ng mga pag-ulan na naranasan po natin noong panahon na andito si bagyong Agaton," said PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(A big part of our country will experience fair weather, except for isolated rains. These scattered rains will not be as strong as those we experienced when tropical depression Agaton was still here.)

Agaton (international name: Megi) triggered floods and landslides that left at least 76 dead and scores missing, officials said on Wednesday, as rescuers dug up more bodies with bare hands and backhoes in crushed villages.

The storm has since weakened into a low pressure area and fizzled out.

Meanwhile, Malakas, which was called Basyang before it left the Philippine area of responsibility, was last spotted 1,645 kilometers east of extreme northern Luzon at 3 a.m. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and 190 kph gusts, PAGASA said.