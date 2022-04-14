People receive their COVID-19 jabs during the National Vaccination Days part 4, at the Philippine Medical Association (PMA) headquarters in Quezon City on March 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) is working with its regional counterparts to craft guidelines for the rollout of a second booster shot for priority sectors, the Department of Health (DOH) said Thursday.

The health department made the statement after the Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines to include a second booster shot for the elderly, immunocompromised, and health workers.

"These guidelines will take into consideration learning experiences to date," the DOH said in a statement.

"The choice of vaccine brands will be made based on the additional EUA and in careful consideration of operational realities such as cold chain logistics," it added.

Health experts have agreed that the vulnerable population needs a second booster dose due to evidence of waning immunity.

As of April 11, more than 66.6 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 12.4 million have received booster doses.

