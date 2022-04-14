Catholic devotees chant the words of the 'Passion Play' at the Brgy. Center of the Botanical Garden community along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on April 12, 2022, Holy Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - The Holy Week holidays have begun in the predominantly Catholic Philippines, where the faithful travel back to their provinces or engage in centuries-old rituals.

These traditions include the Visita Iglesia, processions, and attending Mass. Catholics are expected to flock to churches during this year's Holy Week, especially after the government relaxed its COVID-19 travel restrictions.

But what about non-practicing or "lapsed" Catholics, those who, according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, have "ceased to be active in practice, membership, or belief"?

Can they mark Holy Week in their own way?

According to CBCP Public Affairs executive secretary Fr. Jerome Secillano, non-practicing Catholics need not do anything too special for Holy Week, except prayer and reflection.

"They may not be going to churches, not attending liturgical activities or masses," Secillano said in an interview with ABS-CBN News. "Even in the confines of their homes, they can pray."

"They may not be praying the rosary. So when they pray, they just converse... with God," he added. "Just talk to God."

When it comes to reflection, the priest said the Bible and other religious paraphernalia were unnecessary. A person only needed to ask themselves at least 2 questions to reflect, he said.

"You can reflect on almost anything without the Bible. When I say reflection, you just ask yourself, 'How is my relationship with God? How's my relationship with my fellow human beings?'" Secillano said.

He added that non-practicing Catholics could also spend Holy Week engaging in some soul-searching, doing charitable works, or making a resolution to better their own lives.

WHAT TO AVOID

As Filipinos spend time with their families during Holy Week, Secillano urged the faithful to avoid merrymaking activities like singing or drinking while on vacation.

"You don't do that while Christ is, well, sacrificing his life for our sake," the priest said.

"When we speak of soul-searching, reflecting, asking those questions that I asked a while ago, how can you ask yourselves those questions if you are having these merrymaking activities, if you're drinking, if you're partying?"

Secillano said Holy Week was a chance to deepen one's understanding of themselves and strengthen their relationship with other people and God.

"I know usually Holy Week is vacation time. Well, it's vacation from work. But it is not vacation from praying," he said.

RETURNING TO THE FOLD

Though there wouldn't be sense in forcing non-practicing Catholics to participate in traditional Holy Week activities like Visita Iglesia or Mass, Secillano said reminding them of these traditions could be the first step in helping them return to the fold and let Christ back into their lives.

"Maybe they should give it another try. Maybe it's also an opportunity for them to rediscover the beauty of the faith through all these traditions," the priest said.

As a final reminder from the CBCP, Catholics needed only to remember 4 things during Holy Week.

"Pray. Reflect. Confess your sins. Be good," Secillano said. "Ganon lang (that's all)."