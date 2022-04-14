EXCLUSIVE | “Fantastic Beasts” stars, inimbitahan ang Pinoy fans na suportahan ang pelikula

LONDON - Mapapanuod na ngayong Abril, ang third installment ng global hit na “Fantastic Beasts.”.Tampok dito ang mga sikreto ng batang Albus Dumbledore, ang minahal na karakter sa Harry Potter franchise.

Ang “Fantastic Beasts” ay prequel series ng Harry Potter series na isinulat ni JK Rowling.

Sa ikatlong installment ng serye, humaharap sa hamon ang wizarding world dahil gustong ma-kontrol ng dark wizard na si Gellert Grinderwald ang mundo ng magic at non-magic. Pero magtatagumpay kaya siya?

Pinagbibidahan ang “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore ng Oscar winner na si Eddie Redmayne bilang Magizoologist na si Newt Scamander at two-time Oscar nominee Jude Law, bilang Professor Albus Dumbledor.

Sa panayam sa ABS-CBN News, sinabi ni Redmayne na napamahal na siya sa kanyang karakter. “I love Newt. I adore him. I don’t think he is your average hero. So for me to come back to this film, getting to work with old friends (referring to Jude Law, among others) and to investigate this character more, is kind of a dream,” saad ni Eddie Redmayne, gumaganap na “Newt Scamander.”

Malaking responsibilad naman para kay Jude Law ang gampanan ang papel ang papel na Albus Dumbledore lalo na at naunang gumanap dito ang mga ilan sa kanyang mga paborito at nire-respetong artista.

“It means a lot, it’s a responsibility, I feel. He has been portrayed by some of the great, great actors. So there is a lot to step up to. There are so many qualities in him that I aspire to and I would like to bring into my own being,” saad ni Jude Law, “Albus Dumbledore.”

Maging ang mga mas nakababatang artista sa pelikula, excited na rin sa pagbabalik ng pelikula sa Hogwarts, kung saan minahal nila ang karakter na si Professor Dumbledore.

“As a kid, I grew to up loving Harry Potter and now we are part of it. To be able to be part of it, is really special,” sabi ni Alison Sudol, gumaganap na “Queenie Goldstein.”

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures “As an actor, to be part of a global phenomenon is amazing,” sabi naman ni Dan Fogler, na ang papel ay si “Jacob Kowalksi.”

Ipapalabas ang worldwide-hit franchise ng Warner Brothers Pictures na Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore sa Pilipinas, simula April 16.

“Hi, everyone in the Philippines. We are so excited to share with you our new movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Enjoy it,” paanyaya nina Eddie Redmayne at Jude Law.

