Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 18,005

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,005 as 4 new cases were recorded Wednesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported new recoveries and no new fatality.

Today's new cases is the lowest since April 4, when the DFA only received a lone new case.

Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 5,850 as 11,042 of those infected have recovered, while 1,113 have died.

There are currently 91 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,033 in the Asia Pacific, 905 in Europe, 3,827 in the Middle East and Africa, and 85 in the Americas.

Figures today show 4 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. This brings the total number of cases and recoveries to 18,005 and 11,042, respectively.@teddyboylocsin#DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/HD2H6bZdtn — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 14, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 892,880 people. The tally includes 15,447 deaths, 704,386 recoveries, and 173,047 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 137 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

New variants of the disease have been reported in the UK, which is believed to be more transmissible, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

More than 2.9 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 78.3 million already recovered.

