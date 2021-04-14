South Korean fugitive wanted by Interpol arrested in Nueva Ecija

Courtesy of Police Regional Office 3

A 39-year-old South Korean man sought by the Interpol was caught by authorities in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday.

A joint operation conducted by the local police and Bureau of Immigration resulted in the arrest of the suspect identified as Jung Myunghun.

The Police Regional Office 3 said Jung is wanted for alleged violations of the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, of Specific Economic Crimes Article 3(1)-2, and Criminal Act Article 347(1).

Interpol notices are international requests for cooperation or alerts allowing police in member countries to share critical crime-related information.

Red notices, which are requests to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, are issued against fugitives wanted either for prosecution or serving a sentence.--Report from Gracie Rutao

