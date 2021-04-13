Quakes strike near Davao Occidental, Batangas; damage, aftershocks not expected

MANILA—A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit waters off Davao Occidental early Wednesday morning, according to Phivolcs.

It struck at 2:38 a.m. approximately 128 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town at a depth of 77 km.

The tremor was tectonic in origin, the Phivolcs added.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake with a depth of 203 km also struck 7 km west of Calatagan, Batangas only a minute later, the institute said.

Aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected from both temblors, the Phivolcs said.

