Quakes strike near Davao Occidental, Batangas; damage, aftershocks not expected

MANILA—A 4.8-magnitude earthquake hit waters off Davao Occidental early Wednesday morning, according to Phivolcs.
It struck at 2:38 a.m. approximately 128 km southeast of Jose Abad Santos town at a depth of 77 km.
The tremor was tectonic in origin, the Phivolcs added.
Meanwhile, a magnitude 4.5 earthquake with a depth of 203 km also struck 7 km west of Calatagan, Batangas only a minute later, the institute said.
Aftershocks and damage to structures are not expected from both temblors, the Phivolcs said.
