Philippine Red Cross magtatayo ng isolation facilities sa mga unibersidad at paaralan

MAYNILA - Inaasahang ngayong linggo ay maaari nang tumanggap ng pasyente ang mga itatayong isolation facility ng Philipine Red Cross (PRC) sa iba’t ibang unibersidad at paaralan sa Metro Manila.

Kabilang dito ang mga hindi muna ginagamit na classroom at dormitoryo sa UP Diliman, De La Salle University, Ateneo de Manila University, at Adamson University.

Magkakaroon din ng isolation facility sa Makati Science High School, Villamor Airbase Elementary School sa Pasay City, P. Manalo Elementary School sa Mandaluyong City, Sto.Rosario Elementary School sa Pateros, at Tala Elementary School sa Caloocan City.

Nasa 10 paaralan pa ang kinakausap ngayon ng PRC upang matugunan ang kakulangan sa pasilidad dahil sa patuloy na pagdami ng kaso ng COVID-19.

Nagbigay din ng donasyong 1,900 na kutson, 500 unan, at 195 na kumot ang SM Supermalls.

“To help, the SM Foundation is donating mattresses, pillows, and linens for the COVID-19 isolation wards that the Philippine Red Cross is putting up in different schools in Metro Manila," ani SM Supermalls President Steven Tan.

"Kudos also to the Ateneo de Manila University, the University of the Philippines, and the De La Salle University who voluntarily turned some of their dormitories and classrooms to isolation wards," dagdag niya.

Ayon kay Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng PRC, ang mga City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit o CESU ng bawat lungsod ang siyang makikipag-ugnayan sa PRC at magdadala ng mga pasyenteng mild o asymptomatic sa mga pasilidad.

Tiniyak ng PRC ang sapat na suplay ng pagkain, malinis na palikuran, at availability ng mga nurse at doktor na titingin sa kalagayan ng mga pasyente.

"The 1158 of the Red Cross can receive your calls. Puwedeng tanungin kung may available. We wil have the status of all the request para hindi tayo magkakaroon ng avalanche of people trying to go in there," ani Gordon.

"You cannot go there by yourselves sa mga facilities. Your CESU units sa Quezon City, they are the ones in charge of health in their community. The person primary responsible to taking people out of their community should be CESU and the barangays. That is the role of the local government," dagdag niya.

