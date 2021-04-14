Palace touts gov't achievements in pandemic response amid criticisms

Residents walk past a health reminder at the Blumentritt market in Manila on April 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Malacañang on Wednesday reiterated the achievements of the government in its pandemic response as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque enumerated what the government has done amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

He also said that the surge in coronavirus cases is not unique to the Philippines, and is also happening worldwide.

"Critics and the detractors of the administration have always something to say," he said.

"It is worth mentioning that the increase in the number of cases is seen not only in the Philippines, but it is reflected worldwide as per World Health Organization Country Representative Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe," Roque said.

According to Roque, the Philippines ranks third after India and China in terms of tests per million population. It is also second only to Indonesia in terms of total tests conducted among countries in Southeast Asia at 10,42,636 tests conducted as of April 5, he added.

He also said the government has improved its contact tracing by improving the Staysafe.PH system, as well as adding more than 27,000 contact tracers in the "NCR Plus" area.

Roque, likewise said the Department of Public Works and Highways continues to build facilities and mobile hospitals for COVID-19 cases. The government have also set up a One Hospital Command for patients in need of hospitalization.

The Philippines is also the third country with the highest number of vaccine doses administered in Southeast Asia at 1.2 million.

"However, much more can be done, thus, we call on all sectors to unite and help the government in putting an end to this dreadful pandemic," Roque said.

As of Wednesday, COVID-19 has so far sickened 892,880 people in the country. The tally includes 15,447 deaths, 704,386 recoveries, and 173,047 active cases.

The government has been criticized for its supposed slow rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

The country is also struggling to get a hold of fresh and immediate vaccine supplies from other manufacturers amid the surge of infections in pandemic epicenter Metro Manila and 4 nearby provinces, home to over 24 million Filipinos.

Malacañang earlier said the government has vaccinated at least 1 million people against COVID-19. This is still far from the target 70 million this year to achieve herd immunity.

