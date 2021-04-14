Ospital ng Muntinlupa declares overcapacity of COVID patients

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA—Ospital ng Muntinlupa on Tuesday said it has accommodated more COVID-19 patients than it can handle.

In a statement, the hospital said it has accommodated 114 coronavirus patients despite having only 103 beds saved for COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, 17 COVID-19 patients were occupying its intensive care unit that has 12 beds.

“Ang ICU po namin noong nakaraang taon ay 3 o 5 lang (ang pasyente). Ngayon po nagiging 17. Ang ibig sabihin nito mas malala po ang COVID ngayon, mas marami pong nagiging critical so mas lalong maging maingat,” hospital director Dr. Edwin Dimatatac told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Wednesday.

(Our ICU last year had 3 or 5 patients. Now we’re at 17. This means that COVID cases now are worse. Many are becoming critical, so let’s be more careful.)

“Nagawa na po natin yan ng isang taon. Alam ko po pagod na ang mga tao pero hindi ho tayo dapat tumigil dahil ito po ay nakaabang sa’tin na karamdaman. Samantalahin po natin ang bakuna. Let’s all get vaccinated.”

(We managed to do this for a year. I know people are tired, but we shouldn’t stop because this illness looms. Let’s take advantage of the vaccine, let’s all get vaccinated.)

The hospital warned patients in need of emergency services to “expect prolonged waiting or eventual referral to other hospitals when all beds are occupied.”

"Ospital ng Muntinlupa will continue to find means to increase capacity without compromising the safety and well-being of our COVID and non-COVID admitted patients and our available medical frontliners," its statement read.

Patients have to buy some medications outside the hospital due to a lack of supply nationwide, according to Dimatatac.

“ ’Yung mga gamot na kakaiba na ginagamit po natin medyo mahirap dahil marami pong nangangailangan,” he said.

(Some medicines that we use are difficult to find because many also need it.)

Some of the hospital’s health workers test positive for the coronavirus “from time to time” but it was worse last year, Dimatatac added.

“Mas madalang ngayon dahil mas marunong na at doble ingat,” he said.

(It's less frequent now because health workers are extra careful.)