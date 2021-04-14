Oriental Mindoro town denies report of UK COVID-19 variant case

MANILA - The local government of Pinamalayan in Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday denied a report it recorded a case of the more transmissible coronavirus variant detected in the United Kingdom.

Watch more in iWantTFC

"That's what we want to clarify to the public. Don't be afraid. We don't have the UK COVID-19 variant," Pinamalayan Mayor Aristeo Baldos Jr. told Teleradyo in Filipino.

He clarified that a returning overseas Filipino, who caught the UK COVID-19 variant, was already cleared from disease when the patient arrived in Pinamalayan.

The patient arrived in the country on March 2 and underwent quarantine in the capital region. The patient traveled to Pinamalayan on March 20 after getting clearance from health authorities.

Baldos said the patient's family members were also tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative.

Oriental Mindoro Governor Humerlito Dolor said Monday the province recorded 2 cases of UK COVID-19 variant -- 1 in Calapan City and 1 in Pinamalayan.

According to data from Oriental Mindoro Provincial Health Office, Pinamalayan logged 276 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. The tally includes 255 recoveries, 13 active cases and 8 fatalities.

In the interview, Baldos said 5 hospitals in Pinamalayan were nearing capacity as they also took COVID-19 patients from nearby towns.

"It's not totally full as of now. They can still accept patients," he said.

To curb spread of coronavirus cases, the local government has canceled village activities and limited people from visiting grocery stores.