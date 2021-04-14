High number of new COVID-19 cases in PH still likely in coming days, says DOH

Agency attributes recent slump to non-operating labs

Video courtesy of Department of Health



MANILA — The decrease in reported COVID-19 cases recently is due to the temporary closure of some testing laboratories last Sunday and does not indicate a reduced transmission of the virus, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

“Ang medyo pagbaba ng kaso is an artificial decline, dahil po nung Linggo, ang hindi operational, non-operational labs total to 36,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing.

(The slight decrease in the number of reported cases is an artificial decline. This is because of the 36 non-operational labs last Sunday.)

Vergeire said the closure of the laboratories affected the number of cases reported.

“Hindi pa rin tayo nakakakita ng pagbaba ng kaso. Nandun pa rin tayo sa average ng 10,000 to 11,000 cases per day. At ito po ay tinitignan natin na pwede pang magtuloy-tuloy sa darating na araw,” she added.

(We still haven’t seen a decline in cases. We are still averaging 10,000 to 11,000 cases per day. And we are looking at the possibility that it will continue for the next days.)

The health official said that the effect of the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and nearby provinces will not be felt until a couple of weeks since the COVID-19 virus has an incubation period of around 14 days.

For the past weeks, the country has been averaging more than 10,000 newly reported cases per day. But it went slightly down to 8,571 on Tuesday.

Vergeire said cases are still clustering in communities.

“Pero nakita natin na tumataas ang clustering ng infection sa mga workplaces,” she added, noting that those include primarily hospitals and then other offices.

(But we are also seeing the increase in clustering of the infection in workplaces.)

She said infections are also increasing in closed institutions, referring to jails and nursing homes.

Vergeire previously attributed to community transmission the increase in infections among health workers. She said they have also observed higher risk of infection when health workers eat together at the pantry.

The surge in COVID-19 cases, especially in Metro Manila, comes as the country struggles to vaccinate as many people against the disease.

After over a month of vaccinations, the government has only been able to inoculate more than 1 million individuals. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million by the end of the year to reach herd immunity against the coronavirus.