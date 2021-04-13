ECQ brought down daily COVID cases in QC after surge, says Mayor Belmonte

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte speaks to the media at the Don Alejandro Roces Science High School in Quezon City on August 29, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The 2-week enhanced community quarantine level in the NCR Plus bubble brought down the daily COVID-19 cases in Quezon City, its mayor said Tuesday, two days after it was lifted.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in an interview said tallies of coronavirus infections per day have become stable. She recalled that in late March, active COVID-19 cases in the city began soaring, breaching the 7,500 mark, during an alarming surge in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

"There was a time in March . . . Nakakatakot talaga, naalarma ako almost every day tumataas ng 1 percentage point ang bilang ng mga kaso sa Quezon City," she said in an online interview.

But due to the ECQ from March 29 to April 11, daily infections in Quezon City were much lower, Belmonte noted.

"Pero for the past few days, naging steady na siya at 18 to 19 percent. In fact, our average daily cases bumaba na po, from 1,100 naging 924. So at least we're seeing a downward trend, which I think is positive," she said.

According to the mayor, active COVID-19 infections in the former capital stands at 11,038.

Belmonte said Quezon City is now one of Metro Manila cities with the lowest attack rate, which measure the proportion of those infected with COVID-19 per 100,000 people.

Quezon City, which has the most number of COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila at 76,340, also has the largest population in the capital region with 3.1 million.

"Here in Quezon City, our attack rate po is 29.35 down from 37.55 and that puts Quezon City at number 13 (in Metro Manila). So we're in fact one of the lowest in terms of attack rate compared to other cities in NCR," she said.

Even though the strictest quarantine level in Metro Manila has shown good signs in Quezon City, Belmonte warned residents not to get complacent now that it has been lifted.

For the past 14 days, Quezon City has recorded at least 13,000 COVID-19 cases by date of onset or illness, according to the Department of Health.

The city local government earlier announced its plans to transform some buildings in the city into isolation facilities, as hospitals continued to be filled with fresh admissions.

Belmonte said it has started identifying the possible buildings to get an additional 1,000 isolation beds. The buildings being eyed include public schools, local government infrastructures, and dormitories.

FROM THE ARCHIVES