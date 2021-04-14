COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in PH top 1.25 million

Community frontliners and barangay health workers receive their COVID -19 vaccines at the Placido Del Mundo Elementary School, Quirino Highway, Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City on March 23, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - The Philippines on Wednesday said it has already administered more than 1.25 million doses of two brands of COVID-19 vaccine candidate over a month since the government started its inoculation program.

As of April 13, there are already 162,065 individuals who are fully vaccinated, having received 2 doses of the vaccine, while 1,093,651 others have received their first dose, latest government data showed.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The country has received a total of 3,025,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Sinovac and AstraZeneca. Of those, 2,801,1020 or 93 percent have been distributed in 2,988 vaccination sites across the Philippines.

"From the distributed doses, over 1 million (1,093,651) Filipinos: healthcare workers, senior citizens, and persons with comorbidities have been afforded partial protection through administration of the first dose," the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said in a statement.

The NTF said it is coordinating with the private sector to "boost the vaccine deployment program" in the country.

"This partnership will allow the government to protect more Filipinos much quicker, and will allow for a larger-scale rollout of vaccines upon arrival of the procured and donated vaccines come midyear," it said.

Earlier this year, the Philippines lagged behind its Southeast Asian peers in the rollout of COVID-19 jabs after the Department of Health (DOH) failed to secure Pfizer vaccines in January due to incomplete documentary requirements.

The Pfizer vaccines that were supposed to be sold to the Philippines were instead given to Singapore, the first Southeast Asian country to secure COVID-19 jabs.

The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines has recorded a total of 892,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 173,047 are active.

A Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China in January last year was the Philippines' first COVID-19 case. The disease is believed to have first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.