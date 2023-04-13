Solons praise House performance after survey gains

MANILA -- House lawmakers led by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez on Thursday said they are elated by "gains" the Chamber has achieved in recent public opinion polls.

In a statement, Romualdez vowed to work harder after scoring 51 percent approval rating in the March 2023 Pulse Asia survey.

“It is heartening to know that a majority of our people appreciate our earnest effort to pass measures to create jobs and business opportunities, provide assistance to the poor, and build a better future for all Filipinos,” Romualdez said.

“As a token of our gratitude, we will work even harder to pass the pending bills to advance the 8-point socioeconomic agenda of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. designed to uplift the lives of our people,” he added.

The Pulse Asia poll from March 15 to 19, 2023 showed that Romualdez, President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Vice President Sara Duterte, and Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri all registered a majority approval rating.

“As House leader, I am deeply honored, humbled, and grateful to Filipino people for their trust and confidence in the House of Representatives,” said.

For his part, Ako Bisaya Party List Rep. Sonny Lagon credits the good survey ratings of the House to Romualdez's leadership style.

Earlier, Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., also credited his colleagues for their work.

