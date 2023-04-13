Remulla tells Bantag to 'face the music' after arrest warrant issued

MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Thursday challenged former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag to “face the music,” following the issuance of an arrest warrant against him.

“If you think you’re innocent, just come in and face the music. Ano naman yan e, the judges would be able to know if the truth is there. Alam naman nila yung totoo at hindi totoo,” Remulla told reporters during a Supreme Court-organized event at the Manila Hotel.

Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito, on April 12, issued an arrest warrant against Bantag and his former deputy Ricardo Zulueta over their alleged involvement in the killing of BuCor inmate Jun Villamor at the New Bilibid Prison in October last year.

Villamor was allegedly the middleman who hired self-confessed gunman Joel Escorial to shoot and kill broadcaster Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa outside his subdivision in Las Piñas on October 3, 2022.

Villamor was killed hours after Escorial identified him as the middleman during a live press conference on October 18, according to inmates who executed affidavits.

Bantag, Villamor and several others were indicted in March on 2 separate charges of murder for Lapid’s and Villamor’s deaths and murder charges were filed before a Las Piñas and a Muntinlupa court, respectively.

Remulla welcomed the issuance of an arrest warrant.

“That’s due process. The wheels of justice are turning. So that’s a welcome development,” he said.

But he said he would let prosecutors take charge of the case.

“Law enforcement na yan. It’s already up to the prosecutors to do their job…we take custody of him. Hopefully we can arrest him or he will surrender, hopefully,” he said.

“The law has a protocol on how to handle persons who will be arrested. So we will let the protocol of the law, the way that it runs, run its course. Yun naman talaga yung nangyayari. Pag may warrant of arrest, sini-serve yan in due time,” he added.

Bantag and Zulueta have both denied involvement in the killings.

Their lawyer, Rocky Thomas Balisong, did not respond to ABS-CBN News’ request for comment on the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Bantag had previously vowed not to be caught as long as Remulla is still Justice secretary, whom he accused of bias in allegedly pre-judging his case.

