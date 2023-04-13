LIST: Some NAIA flights diverted to Clark, other airports due to bad weather

MANILA - The Manila International Airport Authority said some flights have been diverted to other airports due to poor runway visibility at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) brought about by inclement weather.

As of 8:20 p.m. Thursday, the following flights have been diverted:

Philippine Airlines

2P2046 Caticlan-Manila (Clark)

2P 2144 Iloilo-Manila (Clark)

2P 2966 Busuanga-Manila (Clark)

2P 2920 Daraga-Manila (Iloilo)

PR 113 Los Angeles-Manila (Clark)

2P 2044 Caticlan-Manila (Clark)

Cebu Pacific

5J 854 Zamboanga-Manila (Clark)

5J 858 Zamboanga-Manila (Clark)

5J 888 Cotabato-Manila (Clark)

5J 2002 Caticlan-Manila (Clark)

DG 6840 Siargao-Manila (Clark)

DG 6196 Daraga-Manila (Clark)

Philippines Air Asia

Z2 778 Cebu-Manila (Clark)

Z2 328 Tacloban-Manila (Clark)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KL 805 Amsterdam-Manila (Clark)

Cathay Pacific

CX 903 Hong Kong-Manila (Cebu)

Turkish Airlines

TK 084 Instanbul-Manila (Cebu)

MIAA also said some scheduled flights may be disrupted, and asked passengers to contact their airline for more information.

"We are working with the airlines to mitigate the impact to airport operations, with your safety as our top priority," it added.

Tropical depression Amang has weakened into a low pressure area Thursday morning but parts of the country, including Metro Manila, are still experiencing rains.

