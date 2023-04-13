RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA (UPDATED) — Tropical depression Amang weakened into a low pressure area on Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Amang earlier in the day crept towards Polillo Islands in Quezon and prompted evacuations in parts of the province.

In its final bulletin on Amang issued at 11 a.m., PAGASA said the weather disturbance was last spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo.

The LPA was moving generally northwestward and was expected to dissipate by Friday.

However, the state weather bureau said the LPA would still bring light to moderate to at times heavy rains over Rizal and Quezon.

Rains are also expected over Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon, and Central Luzon.

"Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible," PAGASA said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Quezon province Governor Angelina “Helen” Tan said authorities were monitoring Lopez town and Polillo Islands for possible flooding.

She said some Lopez residents were evacuated on Wednesday night when a nearby river overflowed.

"Dito sa Lopez lang kagabi, nagkaroon ng emergency evacuation kasi wala naman nang ulan, pero biglang tumaas ang tubig sa Poblacion. Yung sa...river ay umapaw. So yung mga kalapit-bayan naman ay nakapagbigay ng tulong or evacuation nung ilang tao," she said.

(There was an emergency evacuation last night because while there were no rains, the water suddenly rose in Poblacion. The river overflowed. Neighboring towns gave help and some people were evacuated.)

She said the floodwaters were slowly subsiding in Lopez.

"Hindi pa siya fully subside ‘no, so mga paa lang naman. Pero kagabi, may mga areas na hanggang baywang, hanggang waist yung tubig," she said.

(It has not fully subsided, but it's now just ankle-deep. It was waist-deep last night.)

"And then yung Polillo Island, kasi nga doon sa direksyon ng bagyo na possible dito, so yun yung ating patuloy and nag-advise naman din tayo na noon pang Tuesday...na abangan nila at magpe-preemptive evacuation sila."

(In Polillo Island, because the cyclone is heading there, we continue advising them to monitor updates and preemptively evacuate.)

The Philippine Coast Guard said 911 persons were stranded in ports across Eastern Visayas, Southern Tagalog, and Bicol as sailing was prohibited amid the threat of Amang's onslaught.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 12 seaports had to cancel their trips. Two flights were also canceled.

In Region 5, up to 17 areas were flooded due to Amang. Eighty-one families or 280 persons were also affected in the said region, the NDRRMC said.

Seven roads were also rendered impassable by Amang in the Bicol Region.

—with report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

Visit the ABS-CBN Weather Center for the latest weather.