MANILA — Tropical depression Amang resumed moving along Camarines Norte's coast on early Thursday morning and was expected to weaken into a low pressure area (LPA), the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 a.m. weather advisory on Thursday, PAGASA said Amang was last spotted in the vicinity of Vinzons, Camarines Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts.

Moving west-northwestward at 10 kph, the weather disturbance will head towards Lamon Bay, Polillo Islands, and the northern portion of mainland Quezon.

It will weaken into a low pressure area by Friday morning, the weather agency said.

PAGASA maintained wind signal no. 1 in the following areas.

Camarines Norte

Northwestern portion of Camarines Sur (Sipocot, Cabusao, Bombon, Calabanga, Tinambac, Siruma, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego)

Eastern portion of Laguna (Cavinti, Kalayaan, Paete, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Lumban, Pakil, Mabitac),

Northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, Guinayangan) including Polillo Islands

Eastern portion of Rizal (Tanay, Rodriguez)

Eastern portion of Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, General Tinio)

Central and southern portions of Aurora (Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis, Dipaculao)

These areas are expected to experience 39 to 61 kph winds which could cause "minimal to minor threat to life and property", PAGASA said.

Central Luzon, Metro Manila, and Calabarzon are expected to have accumulated rainfall of 25 mm, with a chance of 50 mm in some areas.

"Under these conditions, isolated flashfloods and rain-induced landslides remains possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days," PAGASA said.

Moderate to rough seas may also be experienced over the western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, the weather agency warned.

