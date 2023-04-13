RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical depression Amang crept towards Polillo Islands in Quezon on Thursday and prompted evacuations in parts of the province.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the state weather bureau said Amang was last spotted over the coastal waters of Jomalig, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and 55 kph gusts.

Amang is expected to weaken into a low pressure area within 12 hours as it moves towards Polillo Islands and northern mainland Quezon, PAGASA said.

The weather agency raised signal no. 1 in the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds posed "minimal to minor threat to life and property."

Northern and western portions of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga, Paracale, Jose Panganiban, Vinzons)

Southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, San Luis)

Northern and eastern portions of Quezon (Calauag, Infanta, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Lopez) including Pollilo Islands

Speaking with TeleRadyo, Quezon province Governor Angelina “Helen” Tan said authorities were monitoring Lopez town and Polillo Islands for possible flooding.

She said some Lopez residents were evacuated on Wednesday night when a nearby river overflowed.

"Dito sa Lopez lang kagabi, nagkaroon ng emergency evacuation kasi wala naman nang ulan, pero biglang tumaas ang tubig sa Poblacion, yung sa...river ay umapaw, so yung mga kalapit-bayan naman ay nakapagbigay ng tulong or evacuation nung ilang tao," she said.

(There was an emergency evacuation last night because there were no rains, but the water suddenly rose in Poblacion. The river overflowed. Neighboring towns gave help and some people were evacuated.)

She said the floodwaters were slowly subsiding in Lopez.

"Hindi pa siya fully subside ‘no, so mga paa lang naman. Pero kagabi, may mga areas na hanggang baywang, hanggang waist yung tubig," she added.

(It has not fully subsided, but it's now just ankle-deep. It was waist-deep last night.)

"And then yung Polillo Island, kasi nga doon sa direksyon ng bagyo na possible dito, so yun yung ating patuloy and nag-advise naman din tayo na noon pang Tuesday...na abangan nila at magpe-preemptive evacuation sila."

(In Polillo Island, because the cyclone is heading there, we continue advising them to monitor updates and preemptively evacuate.)

