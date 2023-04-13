RAMMB/US NOAA/Himawari 8

MANILA — Tropical depression Amang has left at least P12 million worth of damage to the farm sector in Bicol Region, the Department of Agriculture said on Thursday.

Rice accounted for a huge chunk of the estimated cost of damage, said Department of Agriculture OIC for Field Operations Service U-Nichols Manalo said.

"Ang total damage sa rice alone is almost P8 million, high value crops at P4 million, ta's meron tayong konting damage sa livestock and poultry, ang total damage is P12.3 million," Manalo said in an interview with reporters.

(The total damage to rice alone is almost P8 million. Damage to high value crops is at P4 million, and we also have a some damage to livestock and poultry, which brings the total damage to P12.3 million.)

Most of the losses were reported in Camarines Sur and Sorsogon, he said.

The official added that most damaged rice fields only had seedlings as planting for the wet season had just started.

This will have a negligible effect on rice production levels, he said.

"Mababawi mo pa kasi ito eh, mataas pa rin naman production natin eh, nagsisimula pa lang talaga yung wet cropping season natin eh. Yung mga tinamaan sa Bicol, pwede pa sila magtanim ulit," Manao said.

(We can still recover, we still have high production in Bicol because the wet cropping season has just started. Those affected can plant again.)

Amang weakened into a low pressure area on Thursday morning.

BRACING FOR EL NINO

The Department of Agriculture also announced that it reactivated a task force in anticipation of the effects of El Niño in the latter part of 2023, upon the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who heads the agency.

"Ang mitigating measures kailangan in place. Kailangan kasi supported by figures and facts based on historical data [ang response]," DA Deputy Spokesperson Rex Estoperez said.

(We need mitigating measures in place. Our response must be supported by facts and figures and based on historical data.)

Estoperez said the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) would play a big role, since need for water is paramount when the effect of El Niño starts to be felt.

"Mahalaga ang irrigation, ang small water pumping units sa mga nangangailangan. Kailangan walang leakages sa water," Estoperez said.

"Kapag patuloy ito nangyari, we'll end sa pinakamahal na measure which is cloud seeding," he added.

(We need irrigation and small water pumping units. There must be no leakages in water pipes. If this persists, we'll end up with the most expensive measure which is cloud seeding.)

Several bureaus under the agency will be represented in the task force, which was created to ensure rice production will not be affected by the natural phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall that can lead to dry spells and drought.