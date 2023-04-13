'Amang' fails to raise water level in some dams: PAGASA

A picture taken at the Angat Dam reservoir shows the level of water on July 8, 2022. The Flood Forecasting and Warning Division of the National Power Corporation, which manages the dam, said the water level dropped to 179.98 masl, breaching the minimum operating level of 180 masl. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — The water level in some dams dropped despite the arrival of tropical depression Amang, state weather bureau PAGASA said Thursday.

PAGASA spokesperson for flood Adel Duran said that as of 6 a.m. the water level in Angat Dam fell 0.31 meters, while Pantabangan Dam's level dropped 0.17 meters. Ambuklao Dam and Binga Dam had little to no change in their water level.

"Bagama't sa kasalukuyan po ay mayroon tayong tropical depression Amang na nakakaapekto sa ating bansa, hindi ito nagpaulan nang malakas upang madagdagan ang tubig ng ating mga monitoring dams sa Luzon," Duran said in a televised public briefing.

(Although, we currently have tropical depression Amang affecting our country, it did not rain heavily enough to increase the water in our monitoring dams in Luzon.)

"Sa katunayan, wala o halos mababa lamang ang pinagbago ng ating mga dam, " she added.

(In fact, our dams [water level] have changed little or not at all.)

Duran noted that only Magat Dam had an increase in water level with 0.15 meters from yesterday's measure.

Based on the recent forecasts, the country is expecting around 200-300 millimeters of rainfall, she added.

Tropical depression Amang weakened into a low pressure area on Thursday morning, state weather bureau PAGASA earlier said.

In its final bulletin on Amang issued at 11 a.m., PAGASA said the weather disturbance was last spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo.

