MANILA — After decades of planning, a single ticketing system for traffic violations in Metro Manila will be pilot-tested in select cities in the capital region on May 2, 2023.

The City of Manila, Quezon City, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, San Juan, Caloocan, and Valenzuela will join the pilot of the unified ticketing system because they are said to be ready for the full implementation, including the needed technology.

San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora, president of the Metro Manila Council, said the pilot run is expected to uncover which areas of the scheme need improvement.

"Para pagdating ng kabuuan sa 17 cities [and municipality] ay maging seamless na po ang implementation natin," he said.

"Ang habol namin disiplina ng mga motorista. Ngunit kaming mayors habol din namin disiplina ng aming traffic enforcers so bahagi ng ating gagawin bigyan ng tamang kaalaman at pagsasanay ang traffic enforcers upang tama ang implementasyon."

Twenty common traffic violations will be covered by the single ticketing system, including disregarding traffic signs, illegal parking, violation of the number coding scheme, and truck ban, among others.

The same penalties will be imposed on all cities and municipality of the capital region.

In the single ticketing system, which is also seen to prevent corruption, driver's license will not be confiscated because digital platform payments will be made available.

This means that if the driver made a violation, they can immediately pay the fine.

"'Yung ating ipo-provide na handheld device merong option na magbayad through digital payment system, meaning e-wallet. Wala pong cash na ibibigay sa enforcer," said Metropolitan Manila Development Authority Chairman Romando Artes.

On Thursday, Metro Manila mayors and the Land Transportation Office signed 2 agreements: the interconnection of the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) and the Data Privacy Agreement.

Through the LTMS interconnection, the local government unit can access the LTO data to check if the driver has committed another violation.

In February this year, Metro Manila mayors approved the single ticketing system across the region.

— Report from Robert Mano, ABS-CBN News