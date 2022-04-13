UniTeam supporters hold grand LA rally

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Supporters of Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte Carpio held a grand rally in Los Angeles' Historic Filipinotown this past weekend.

Well over a hundred people showed up to express support not only for Marcos and Duterte, but the rest of the UniTeam slate.

"We believe that he is the right person to lead our country. He's the most qualified and most experienced candidate and he's the one to continue what President Duterte started: the Build Build Build, healthcare system, agriculture, job creation, war on drugs," 'BBM 2.0 USA' president Jun Guray said of Marcos.

The presidential candidate gave a prerecorded message to the grand rally. "Thank you for all the efforts you have done to help the campaign and to continue to spread the message of unity. That is the message of our campaign," Marcos said.

Supporters also downplayed the issue of the Marcos family's P203 billion estate tax debt which senators are investigating. They claim it's an attempt by the opposition to discredit the current frontrunner in Pulse Asia's pre-election surveys.

"That was a long long time ago. That is one way of destroying the family and everything... Why only now they opened the case when that occurred so many years back?," Guray noted.

They also believe that Marcos, who has skipped presidential debates, does not need to participate in such face-offs to show his ability to lead.

"Ang issue kaya hindi siya nasasama ang debate, ang iniisip namin, titirahin lang siya doon, Wala naman kwenta yun eh," Marcos supporter Leslie Ducut claimed.

(We think that the issue why he doesn't join debates is that he would just be targeted there. That's worthless.)

Vina Dela Cruz Castillo also argued, "there's no use for the debate, for him to attend the debate, kasi naman parati ang sinasabi nila yung mga pagnanakaw. Hindi naman dapat yun. Dapat pag iniinterview siya, dapat yung mga performance niya."

(There's no use for the debate, for him to attend the debate, because they would always discuss the stealing. It shouldn't be like that. If he's being interviewed, it should be about his performance.)

Marcos' supporters are planning a few more events in the coming weeks. They also seek to become active in the election process and volunteer as observers.