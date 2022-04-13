A Masbateño holds up a siign saying “Jesse would be proud” at the Masbate rally held at the J.M. Boulevard in Masbate City. The coastal boulevard was named after the late former Interior Secretary Jesse Robredo, whose plane crashed near the area in 2012. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

MASBATE CITY - Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday promised progress for Masbate as thousands of her supporters gathered at a boulevard here that overlooks the sea where her husband died in a plane crash nearly a decade ago.

"Napakalapit lang dito ng crash site," Robredo said at a presidential campaign rally along J.M. Robredo Boulevard, named after her late husband Jesse.

"Ang koneksyon ko sa inyo parang laging pamilya. Bawat punta ko rito sa Masbate, parang umuuwi ako sa bahay dahil alam ko, na dito binawian ng buhay ang aking asawa," added Robredo.

(The crash site is very near. You are like family to me. Every time I come to Masbate, I feel like coming home, because I know this is where my husband took his last breath.)

Then interior secretary Jesse Robredo was on his way home to Naga when the Piper Seneca plane carrying him suffered engine failure and crashed off thee Masbate coast.



Robredo remembers her husband during her speech:



"Napakalapit lang dito ng crash site. Kaya yung sa akin ang koneksyon ko sa inyo parang laging pamilya. Bawat punta ko rito sa Masbate, parang umuuwi ako sa bahay dahil alam ko na dito binawian ng buhay ang aking asawa."





“Nakaukit ang pamilya Robredo sa puso ng mga Masbateño. At siyempre, nakaukit sa puso ni Leni Robredo ang mga taga-Masbate, siya lang ang ating pag-asa,” the province's 1st district representative Narciso “Bong” Bravo said as he introduced Robredo to the crowd.

(The Robredo’s are carved in the hearts of Masbateños. And of course, we are in the heart of Leni Robredo. She is our only hope.)

From 2005 to 2007, Robredo said she spent a week every month in Masbate to hold paralegal trainings for community leaders in Milagros, Mandaon, and Balud towns.

A lawyer for the disadvantaged before entering politics, Robredo said she would wait as early as 1 a.m. for the ferry that took her team to Masbate, leaving her husband to take care of their 3 daughters.

When Jesse died, Robredo said she had to stop joining the Masbbate trainings.

Robredo said frequent power interruptions marred her visits to the province, which she vowed to resolve if she is elected as president in the May 9 elections.

VP Leni Robredo's entrance at the Masbate people's rally. She dances along with the volunteers on stage as she emerges from behind a painting of a bahay kubo, while wearing a white rodeo hat with a pink accent.

“Napakarami ng resources dito, pero bakit napakahirap pa rin ng ating lugar?” asked Robredo.

(Masbate is rich in resources, but why does it remain poor?)

“Nasa kamay natin ang kapangyarihan natin para mabago ang ating lugar. Hindi ang gobyerno lang ang pwede natin sisihin, kundi tayo ring lahat,” she said. “Ang eleksyon ang tamang pagkakaton para pumili ng tamang lingkod bayan.”

(The power to change your province is in your hands. We cannot blame the government alone, but all of us. The election is the right time to choose the right public servants.)

In March, Robredo’s rival former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. campaigned in Masbate and gained the support of Governor Antonio Kho.

Robredo in 2016 won the vice presidential race in the province, besting Marcos Jr. by some 110,000 votes.

Dubbed as the rodeo capital of the Philippines, Masbate is home to vast cattle ranches that have made the province one of Bicol's top tourist destinations.

Many of Robredo's Masbateño supporters joined her rally wearing rodeo hats, which she and running-mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan also sported onstage.

Rodeo hats abound at the Robredo-Pangilinan people's rally at the Masbate, the rodeo capital of the Philippines. The venue is held at the J.M. Robredo Blvd, named after VP Leni Robredo's late husband Interior Sec. Jesse Robredo, whose plane crashed off the coast of Masbate.

Maria Victoria De Jesus, whose family owns a farm that supplies livestock to the agriculture department, came to the rally with pots of lugaw and boxes of sandwiches and bottled water to give for free to fellow Robredo supporters.

“Baka matulungan niya kami sa agriculture. Nakita namin na magaling siya, matalino, at talagang tinutulungan niya ang mga mahihirap,” De Jesus said of Robredo.

(We hope she can help us in the agriculture sector. We saw that she is capable and intelligent, and she helps those in need.)

Local supporters and volunteers from Masbate City pose together at the Robredo-Pangilinan rally in J.M. Robredo Blvd., Masbate City. Wena Cos, ABS-CBN News

The Masbate rally was originally scheduled on Tuesday but was moved a day later due to tropical depression Agaton.

Still, Masbateños showed up. First year accounting student John Christian Balili went home to Masbate from Manila to see his family during Holy Week and attend Robredo’s rally.

An aspiring accountant, Balili said he would never vote for someone who does not pay his taxes.

Marcos, who has led surveys for the presidency, has been hounded by issues on his family's P203-billion estate tax debt.

In the March survey of Pulse Asia, Marcos kept the lead with the backing of 60 percent of respondents, down 4 points from his February score. Robredo climbed 9 points in the latest poll, but was still a distant second with 24 percent.

Robredo will take a break from campaigning during the Holy Week. Local and national candidates are barred from campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.