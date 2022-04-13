PH authorities seize P27.6-M worth of meth from India

Philippine authorities inspect a package that contained suspected illegal drugs. The package arrived from India at the Port of Clark on April 9, 2022. PDEA handout photo.

MANILA - Philippine authorities on Wednesday said they have seized P27.6 million worth of suspected methamphetamine from India.

In a social media post, PDEA Region III said that the imported meth came from India and arrived at the Port of Clark on April 9, 2022.

According to the PDEA, the illegal drugs were concealed inside a motorcycle sprocket box and consigned to a female resident of Brgy. Aguado, Trece Martires City in Cavite province.

Operatives of the PDEA Pampanga Provincial Office, PDEA CALABARZON, as well as the Clark Airport Interdiction Unit, Bureau of Customs Pork of Clark, AVSEU3, Cavite PPDEU, and the Trece Martires City Police Station conducted a controlled delivery operation on Tuesday. This led to the female suspect's arrest.

Authorities plan to file charges against the suspect for violating Section 4 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.