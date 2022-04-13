Pacquiao continues to court voters in Northern Mindanao

It was a rainy Tuesday for the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Misamis Occidental, but PROMDI standard bearer Sen. Manny Pacquiao continued to woo his fellow Mindanaoans.

In a sortie held at the Zamboanga del Norte Convention Center, attendees were all eyes and ears when Pacquiao delivered his speech which was highlighted by his experiences of an impoverished child who at some point in his life, had no choice but to keep on drinking water, to alleviate the pangs of hunger.

He also outlined his platform of government, highlighted by his would-be fight against corruption and vow to help the needy.

At one point during his Oroquieta City rally, Pacquiao became emotional while recalling his hardships as a child.

Such experience serves as his strong motivation to run for president and help the needy, he said.

"Mario," among those who listened to Pacquiao's message, said: "Maganda ang programa ni Pacquiao kasi, pang-kabuhayan, pabahay, magbigay ba sya, trabaho."

In Misamis Occidental's municipalities of Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Jimenez and the cities of Oroquieta and Ozamis, locals patiently waited for more than six hours, just to have a glimpse of Pacquiao.

Benita Pajuta of Calamba municipality who also waited for Pacquiao, said: "Sana matulungan nya yung mahihirap... tulungan nya ang mahihrap gaya ng pabahay."

Eric Basas meantime said, he will vote for Pacquiao: "Kasi mabait siya."

Pacquiao thanked the people of the two provinces for not leaving him amid the power interruptions and rains.

"Nakakataba ng puso," he said.

Pacquiao said he is a serious candidate, unlike others who are "pretentious leaders."

"Marami namang pretentious leader na pag panahon ng kampanya nag gagaling galingan di ba naggagaling-galingan ala naman binatbat ala naman sinasabi eh ako nagsasabi na sa kanila ng plataporma ko yung programa ko eh nagawa ko na yan eh hindi bago ko ipangako nagawa ko na yun bago pa ako napasok sa politika," he said.

Pacquiao expressed confidence that some former supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno will join his camp.

The retired boxing champion also appealed to the Commission on Elections to allow local officials of disaster-hit areas to access government funds and help the needy.

Candidates who are willing to help with their own money must also be allowed, he said.

Pacquiao ended his Tuesday's multiple “town-hopping” sorties with a prayer rally in Ozamis City, with his wife Jinkee, sister Isidra, and senatorial candidate Lutz Barbo.