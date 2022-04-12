Ka Leody: Comelec must ensure public trust in election

MANILA - Presidential candidate Leody De Guzman agreed Tuesday with the Commission on Election’s (Comelec) move to probe reports of “pre-shaded” ballots in overseas polling places.

LOOK: Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman makes a campaign pitch as a workers’ candidate to residents at an open-air basketball court in Bagbaguin, Caloocan City #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/bzJCpyrWw1 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) April 12, 2022

The Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) standard bearer said this would help dispel any doubts about the credibility of the May polls and ensure public trust in the results.

“Dapat na i-check din ng Comelec ‘yan dahil baka magkaroon ng malalaking kuwestiyon at ma-discredit ‘yong eleksyon natin,” De Guzman told media after a campaign rally in Caloocan City.

He added incidents like this should be prevented on election day.

“Kinakailangan kung mayroon mang aberya ay maayos at hindi maganap din sa May 9 din ‘yong halalan,” he said.

“Dapat ay matiyak natin na mawala ang doubt ng ating mamamayan sa eleksyon.”

Comelec commissioner George Garcia earlier said the issue of a pre-shaded ballot given to a voter in Singapore will be tackled by the en banc, after initially dismissing it as “fake news”.

De Guzman also called on voters to snub “exit polls” results being released on social media from the overseas voting sites.

“Antayin natin ang result ng botohan at madali naman lumabas iyon, pero iwasan natin ang kanya-kanyang paggamit para sa kanyang kapaboran,” he said.

Release of exit polls before the end of the polling period is a criminal offense under the Fair Elections Act.

De Guzman was joined by PLM senatorial bets David D’Angelo and Luke Espiritu at the evening sortie with tens of residents of Bagbaguin, Caloocan.

Held at an open-air basketball court, the event was the first time a presidential bet visited the area, some residents said.

Members of the Bagbaguin community take pictures with Ka Leody during & after the sortie. Some said this was the first time a presidential bet campaigned in their area this election. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/wVAzvz8gs3 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) April 12, 2022

De Guzman, a labor leader who lost a Senate run in 2019, warned his audience to be wary of candidates who only offer campaign giveaways but no solutions to socio-economic issues.

“Nasaan ang pangako ng mga magagaling na politiko sa nakaraan?” he said.

“Hindi nila pag-uusapan ang problema natin kasi hindi ‘yon ang kanilang interes.”