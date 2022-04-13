Aksyon Demokratiko presidential bet Isko Moreno Domagoso meets Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia at the Provincial Capitol on November 5, 2021. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday thanked One Cebu - the largest political alliance in the Philippines' most vote-rich province - for accommodating his slate even though the party later decided to back the presidential bid of another candidate.

Since last year, Domagoso has visited Cebu at least 6 times to court the support of both local officials and voters. But One Cebu eventually endorsed the presidential bid of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

"They are entitled to their choices... I respect their choice," he told reporters when asked for comment.

"Maraming salamat kay Gov. Gwen [Garcia] at sa One Cebu dahil maraming beses kaming nakaikot at tinulungan naman nila kami," he said.

(I am grateful to Governor Gwen Garcia and to One Cebu because we got to campaign in the province several times with their help.)

Garcia is president of One Cebu party.

While Domagoso failed to win the support of One Cebu, House Deputy Speaker and Cebu Rep. Pablo John "PJ" Garcia, brother of the governor, continues to back his candidacy, and even resigned as Secretary General of the local party which he helped establish.

One Cebu's decision is "a choice which, unfortunately, I cannot support," Rep. Garcia said in an earlier statement.

"Ang pulubi hindi nakakapamili," Domagoso said.

(Beggars cannot choose.)

"Masaya na ako na si Cong. PJ Garcia, hindi niya lang ako pinaglaban ng mahabang panahon, nag-stay pa siya sa pagtulong sa akin," he said, sharing also how Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto of Batangas has done the same for him.

In Pulse Asia's March 2022 pre-election survey, 8 percent of respondents backed Domagoso's presidential bid, putting the Manila Mayor at third place.

Marcos led the survey with 56 percent of support, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo with 24 percent.

