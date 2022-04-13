Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando. Provincial Government of Bulacan handout

MANILA — Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando is seeking the help of authorities to look into reports of alleged vote-buying activities in his province.

Fernando on Wednesday called for the help of the local police, the Philippine Army, and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after claiming that his office has been receiving reports of vote buying in Brgy. Pungo, Calumpit, Bulacan.

"May mga natatanggap tayong mga tawag kabi-kabila tungkol sa mga kaganapan ng mga pamimigay ng pera sa iba’t-ibang lugar at isa nga po dito ay ang barangay na ito na itinatawag sa akin,” said Fernando.

He even read a message from an alleged tipster who received money but assured him they will still vote for Fernando despite receiving money from another candidate.

"Kaya po kagabi nagpasagawa na po ako ng checkpoint malapit sa lugar na iyon at 'yun nga po ang nakita sa video kahapon mga out-of-line na mga jeep,” said Fernando.

"Binigyan ko na po ng direktiba ang Philippine National Police and also the Philippine Army at hihingi rin ako ng tulong sa National Bureau of Investigation lahat po’y pagagalawin na natin,” he added.

Fernando did not name the candidate behind the alleged vote-buying activities.

Calumpit police chief Lt. Col. Wendel Ariñas confirmed that they received reports of alleged vote-buying, prompting them to flag-down several out-of-line jeepneys in one of their checkpoints.

At least 6 jeepneys were initially apprehended and another 4 vehicles after.

”Upon verification they were out-of-line talaga and they were issued citation tickets,” said Ariñas.

The drivers were immediately released after paying their fines.

"Alam mo napakahirap i-prove 'yung vote-buying kung sa ganung sitwasyon lang, dapat makita mo 'yung abutan, pero during that time wala kaming any indications or evidence to prove 'yung vote-buying,” adds Ariñas.

Ariñas confirmed they are continuously validating these reports.

Fernando also shared video footage of these flagged-down jeepneys, as well as another supposed vote-buying incident on April 5.

In the said incident, a person was seen handing out tarpaulins of candidates and other people entering a certain white car where envelopes were supposedly given inside the vehicle.

But Ariñas said none of the footage is solid proof of vote-buying.

On Tuesday, Fernando also launched a province-wide anti-vote buying campaign.

RELATED VIDEO: