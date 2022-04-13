Catholic devotees chant the words of the 'Passion Play' at the Brgy. Center of the Botanical Garden community along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on April 12, 2022, Holy Tuesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines on Wednesday urged the faithful this Holy Week to deepen their faith and consider choosing the best leaders in the upcoming elections.

The Catholic faithful are advised to cultivate a "sense of sacrifice, prayerfulness, and reflection," said Fr. Jerome Secillano, CBCP Public Affairs executive secretary.

"As we reflect on the passion of Christ, the sacrifices of Christ, how are these things impacting my life right now? The whole motive here is to better myself, to improve myself," he told ANC's Headstart.

"We continue our discernment especially now that elections is coming.

These days of the Holy Week are welcome opportunity for us to deepen our faith, justify our decisions, not only for our individual self but for the country. Please choose the best leaders. And then sabi nga namin (as we say), one Godly vote."

The CBCP Pastoral letter warning the public against "radical distortions in the history of Martial Law" is a reminder so that the Philippines would not experience it again, according to Secillano.

"If we don't remind people, we're just going back to where we were before - not having our rights, our freedom. We don't want that to happen again," he said.

"I'm going to quote Cardinal Sin. According to him, politics without Christ is the scourge of the nation... The Church, I think, should continue doing its mission. And in the context of this political exercise, I guess we also need to participate in the sense that we try to bring the teachings of Christ in this kind of political exercise."

The CBCP has tried to communicate with the camp of presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., Secillano said.

"We even tried to invite him to present his platforms. We haven't yet received a positive response," he said.

Members of the clergy should refrain from directly participating in politics such as endorsing a candidate or running for a post themselves, Secillano added.

"It’s the lay people who should be partisan. Priests for that matter should be the ones forming consciences, educating the people," he said.

For the first time in 2 years, religious activities were allowed this Holy Week following the country's decline in virus cases and COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

Allowed activities include recollections, processions, Visita Iglesia, Way of the Cross, and salubong (welcoming) among others.

"If there's going to be a procession, it was suggested we shorten the routes of procession. Images should be placed in motorized vehicles, not carosas," he said.

The pahalik (kissing) and wiping of images are still not allowed. Physical distancing will still be maintained.

Around 80 percent of the Philippine population are Catholics.