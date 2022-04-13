The Commission on Elections headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday reminded national and local candidates in the May 9 polls that they could face disqualification if they campaign on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

An election offense case may be filed against those who campaign during these days of the Holy Week, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said.

“Ang importante muli ay ma-realize natin tayo ay isang Christian country and therefore may isang pinapaniwalaang Panginoong Diyos,” Garcia said.

(What’s important is that we realize that we are a Christian country; and therefore, we believe in God.)

Garcia appealed to candidates to leave the faithful to ponder during the said days.

Section 5 of Republic Act 7166 empowers Comelec to exclude the two holy days from the campaign period.

Campaigning on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday is considered an election offense punishable under sections 263 and 264 of the Omnibus Election Code.

Candidates found guilty of any election offense, under the code, may face imprisonment of 1 to 6 years, and may also be banned from running for public office and stripped of the right to vote.

Political parties may also be fined at least P10,000 if found guilty of campaigning during the Holy Week.

— report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

