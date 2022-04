MAYNILA—An unidentified boy was killed after he was hit and dragged by a Philippine National Railway train in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Tuesday.

The victim was struck by the northbound train along Antipolo Street corner Ipil Street at 2:54 p.m., police said.

Authorities estimate that the child is around 9 to 12 years old.

Manila Police are still investigating the incident.—Report from Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

