

MANILA — The low pressure area (LPA) that used to be tropical depression Agaton fizzled out on Wednesday, after triggering landslides and floods that left dozens dead, the state weather bureau said.

PAGASA in its 10 a.m. advisory said the LPA dissipated. But it said scattered rainshowers would still be experienced in Quezon, Bicol Region, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the Visayas.

Typhoon Malakas, which has left the Philippine area of responsibility, will bring rough seas over northern and eastern of Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, which may be "risky" for most vessels, the weather agency said.

PAGASA said smaller boats are advised to remain in port or take shelter, while larger vessels should take precautionary measures and avoid venturing out to the sea.

The death toll from landslides and floods spawned by Agaton rose to 58 on Wednesday, official tallies showed, as rescuers dug up more bodies with their bare hands in villages crushed by rain-induced avalanches.

Most of the deaths were in the central province of Leyte, where a series of landslides devastated communities.

At least 47 people died and 27 were missing after waves of sodden soil smashed into farming settlements around Baybay City over the weekend, local authorities said. More than 100 people were injured, they added.



FAIR WEATHER THIS HOLY WEEK

PAGASA said the country would have "generally fair weather conditions" on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Black Saturday, and Easter Sunday.

But isolated passing rainshowers and thunderstorms may still be experienced in the afternoon or evening, PAGASA said in an outlook issued on Tuesday.

It added typhoon Malakas would not have any direct effect on the country as it continues to veer away from PAR.

ABS-CBN resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas earlier said that Catholics in Metro Manila and Luzon may go on their annual Visita Iglesia, as fair weather will be experienced on Maundy Thursday.

“Sa mga pupunta ng Baguio, maaraw sa Huwebes at Biyernes pero maulan po sa Sabado at sa Linggo. Sa Tagaytay naman, maaraw bukas pero sa Biyernes hanggang Easter Sunday, asahan ang pag-ulan sa hapon," Rojas said on ABS-CBN Teleradyo.

(Those en route to Baguio will experience a sunny Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, but it will be rainy on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday. In Tagaytay, it will be sunny tomorrow but on Friday until Easter Sunday, expect rain in the afternoon.)

Rojas added that fair weather will also be experienced in El Nido, Palawan and in Boracay.

— With reports from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News; Agence France-Presse

