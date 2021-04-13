Goldilocks launches 'Be Kind' campaign in US after customer attacks store manager

DALY CITY, California - Filipino bakeshop Goldilocks launched a new campaign focused on kindness among people after a Filipina customer spat on the manager of one of its US branches.

Security video obtained by ABS-CBN News showed a 67-year-old Filipina customer spitting on the face of a Goldilocks Bakeshop manager after he asked her to wear a mask.

The manager of the bakehop’s branch in Westborough said the incident happened on March 30th.

The Filipina customer was getting belligerent as she was asking staff about her loyalty reward points.

The manager said he was trying to calm her down when he noticed that she did not have her mask on, as part of protocol against COVID-19.

When he asked her to wear her mask, he said he did not expect for the customer to spit on him.

“My initial reaction was to get mad and be furious. Who wouldn’t, especially in this time? There’s a pandemic going on. Why would someone spit on my face?” the manager said.

The customer reportedly told the manager that she has already been vaccinated and then abruptly left the premises.

The manager immediately notified the police and the management of the bakeshop.

“We have filed a police report to put it on record. But again, we don’’t want to cause any more trouble so we have forgiven her. We just don’t want her anymore to be doing it again to another person,” said Jo Ann Kyle, Goldilocks USA marketing head.

Kyle said the company appreciates their frontline workers who have and will continue to professionally handle difficult customers and situations, which is why they are starting a “Be Kind” nationwide campaign.

“We strongly believe that kindness can be contagious. So as we embrace this campaign as a company, as we embrace treating everyone with respect and dignity, we would also like to request our customers to do the same and not just within Goldilocks but even outside of Goldilocks, within our community,” she said.

For his part, the manager said amid increased attacks on the Asian community, there should be unity.

“People of the same race and ethnicity should be kind to one another so other people can respect us. We, Filipinos, should support and respect each other,” said the manager.



According to the company, the customer has been banned from the Daly City location and the staff has been advised to call the police if she were to return.

