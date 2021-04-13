Authorities nab alleged Abu Sayyaf member in Sulu

MANILA - The military and the police said they have arrested an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf group in Omar, Sulu on Sunday.

The suspect was identified by authorities as Berhamin Ellih, also known as Berhamin Hamad.

Reports showed that Ellih was apprehended in Barangay Capual due to his supposed standing warrant of arrest for arson.

Authorities said the suspect was also allegedly part of Abu Sayyaf's kidnap-for-ransom group under slain leader Alhabsy Misaya.

Joint Task Force Sulu Commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales added that Ellih was supposedly involved in numerous kidnappings, particularly from 2000 until 2002.

Authorities said that he is now under the custody of the Omar Municipal Police.

- Report by Leizle Lacastesantos

