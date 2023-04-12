This image shows the location of tropical depression Amang at 7 p.m. Wednesday. PAGASA photo.

MANILA — Tropical depression Amang maintained its strength as it traversed Camarines Sur, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday night.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA said Amang was last located over the coastal waters of Sipocot, Camarines Sur. It was packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts of up to 55 kph.

Amang is also expected to dump an accumulated 50 to 100 mm of rainfall over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Quezon from Wednesday night to Thursday night.

Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and the southern portion of Aurora will also experience an accumulated rainfall of 50 to 100mm in the next three days, the weather agency said.

This amount of rainfall is equal to 50 to 100 liters of rain in a square meter area in 24 hours, according to ABS-CBN News resident meteorologist Ariel Rojas.

PAGASA warned that heavy rainfall from Amang could spawn isolated flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA raised signal no. 1 over the following areas, where 39 to 61 kph winds could cause "minimal to minor threat to life and property."

Catanduanes

Albay

Camarines Sur

Camarines Norte

Laguna (Cavinti, Lumban, Kalayaan, Paete, Pakil, Pangil, Siniloan, Famy, Santa Maria, Mabitac)

Aurora

Quezon (Buenavista, Calauag, Infanta, Lopez, Guinayangan, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Mauban, General Nakar, Perez, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan, San Narciso) including Polillo Islands

Rizal (Tanay, Pililla, Rodriguez, Baras, City of Antipolo)

Bulacan (Norzagaray, Doña Remedios Trinidad)

Nueva Ecija (Gabaldon, Bongabon, Laur, General Tinio)

Forecast track of Tropical Depression Amang. PAGASA photo.

Amang, currently moving west northwesward "slowly", is expected to continue "to traverse over the eastern localities of Camarines Sur before passing the eastern coast of Camarines Norte and Quezon (with the possibility of passing near or over Polillo Islands)."

PAGASA said Amang may weaken into a low pressure area by Thursday or earlier "due to the combined effects of land interaction, dry air intrusion, and increasing vertical wind shear."

Check the ABS-CBN Weather Center for more updates.

RELATED VIDEO