Poe eyes review of K-12, higher education curriculum

MANILA — Senator Grace Poe has urged the government to review the country’s educational system, from K-12 up to higher and technical education.

Poe, member of the Senate committees on basic education as well as higher, technical and vocational education, made the recommendation in response to the Commission on Human Right’s report that majority of new college graduates today are having a hard time landing jobs due to the lack of “soft skills.”

For the senator, companies’ discovery or realization that they can continue operating with a minimal number of manpower, is a major reason why many job seekers today fail to land a stable work.

“Pag-aralang mabuti ng CHED (Commission on Higher Education) at ng Department of Education kung 'yung mga courses ba talaga na kinukuha ng ating mga anak ay tugma ba sa pangangailangan ng mga negosyo. Kasi maraming mga nag-aaral pero paggraduate nila, 'yung kanilang natutunan ay hindi naman angkop sa pangangailangan ngayon,” Poe said on Wednesday.

“Kailangan din nating pag-aralan itong K-12. Dahil 10 taon na itong nai-implementa… ano bang naging benepisyo dito? Ito ba'y nakatulong, o may kakulangan ba dito,” she added.

The senator further added that many courses in the country today do not have the appropriate laboratory and mentors to really hone students' capabilities.