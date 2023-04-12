MANILA (2nd UPDATE) — The MRT-3 resumed its full operations on Wednesday afternoon after a passenger jumped onto the tracks of the Quezon Avenue station and forced the railway to limit its services.

Train services from Taft to North Avenue stations have resumed as of 1:20 p.m., the MRT management announced on Twitter.

The MRT around noon implemented provisional service between Shaw and Taft Avenue stations.

The passenger involved in the incident on the southbound tracks was brought to a hospital in Quezon City, the MRT management said.

Passengers alight at the southbound Kamuning Station. Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News