Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than a hundred people have died in fire incidents in the country since January, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said Wednesday.

BFP spokesperson Fire Supt. Annalee Atienza told TeleRadyo that 104 people have died in fires from January 1 to April 11. Two firemen have also died, according to BFP data.

Atienza said 3,818 fire incidents were recorded in the country since the start of the year. This is lower than the 4,228 incidents recorded during the same period last year.

Smoking and unattended lit cigarettes were the top causes of fires. Electrical ignition caused by arching or loose connections also led to a lot of fires in the country.

The BFP said 1,668 of the fire incidents took place in residential areas, while 109 happened in industrial areas. The cost of damage to property due to fires this year is so far P10.7 billion.

Atienza said they are intensifying campaigns to promote fire safety at home.

“Ating patuloy na pino-promote yung EDITH—emergency drill in the home, na sana nga maging kaugalian na, maging gawi na natin sa araw-araw nating pag-uusap ng ating pamilya,” she said.

(We are promoting EDITH—emergency drill in the home, we hope it is included in family conversations.)

She also said they are recruiting more firemen.

“Sa firetruck natin na kakulangan, nasa 168 pa po ito nationwide. So every fire truck, at least po merong 14 na tao na dalawang shift. So diyan po ang nakikita natin yung kakulangan natin,” she said.

(We are short of 168 fire trucks nationwide. So every fire truck should have at least 14 people working two shifts. That is our shortage.)

--TeleRadyo, 12 April 2023