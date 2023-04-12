Higit 3,000 cyber attacks naitala sa PH mula 2020-2022: DICT

MAYNILA -- Higit 3,000 cyberattacks ang naitala sa Pilipinas mula 2020 hanggang 2022, ayon sa Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), kung saan kalahati nito ay target ang systems at networks ng government agencies at emergency response teams, sabi ni DICT Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Dy.

Kabilang ang mga ito sa nasa 54,000 cyber threats na na-monitor ng ahensya sa parehong panahon. Base nga sa pag-aaral ng global cybersecurity and digital privacy company na Kaspersky noong 2021, umakyat sa pang-apat ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang madalas target-in ng hackers.

“From the periods of 2020 to 2022, we recorded more than 3,000 incidents. These are high level incidents of attacks. 50% of which are to government and emergency response teams. The national computer emergency response team is on the top of the situation, and we’re trying to do our best to mitigate and to remediate these attacks,” ani Dy.

Mula Enero lang nitong taon, nakapagtala ang DICT ng cyber attacks sa limang government institutions.

“This year alone, we already have five government agencies, just since January, attacks. Ang kinakatakot namin dito is that these are all passive data. Passive, meaning we’re waiting for reports. Unfortunately, wala pa tayong batas that mandates the mandatory reporting or disclosure of information whenever a breach happens. We’re also trying to lobby for this particular law, the Cybersecurity Act to be passed in Congress,” sabi ni Dy.

Isa sa mga nakikitang dahilan ni Dy, possible raw na tingin ng mga hacker, mas madaling umatake sa cyber networks at systems sa Pilipinas. Kulang din kasi aniya ang certified cyber security professionals sa bansa, na nasa 300 lang.

Karamihan pa ay nasa pribadong kumpanya, at may mga nangingibang bansa dahil mas malaki ang kita. Sabi ni Dy, base sa ilang pag-aaral, dapat hindi bababa sa 200,000 cyber security professionals sa Pilipinas sa susunod na dalawang taon.

“There is asymmetry when it comes to salary, that’s one. Mas mataas ang pasweldo sa private sector. Pangalawa, I think there’s a misalignment of incentives. Hindi naman kinakailangan salary. We’re trying to work on that. That’s why the National Cybersecurity Strategy for 2028 will try to address that. We can incentivize people to work in the government, especially cybersecurity personnel,” aniya.

Paliwanag pa niya na ang Pilipinas ang ika-4 na pinaka-tinatarget na bansa ng mga cyber-attack.

“Number 1, we are the most geopolitically, we are at the center of certain pockets of conflict, like our conflict on the West Philippine Sea. Number 2, there is a shift in the submarine cable industry due to… the new US ruling na hindi pwede ang submarine cables dumirect sa mainland China," ani Dy.

"Submarine cables are now being built to the Philippines in transit to our neighbors para sa SIMECO region. In the next 5 years, we will have 7 more submarine cables. The third reason is, simply because they find it easier to practice here. We have a problem in attribution, ang number one problem namin attribution, kasi kapag umatake sila, hindi namin nahuhuli. Kapag mahuli na namin sila, edi wag na tayo sa Pilipinas mag-practice, nahuhuli tayo doon,” ayon pa kay Dy.

Ilan sa mga hakbang para makahikayat ng mas marami na maging cybersecurity professionals ang pag-aalok ng scholarships, at pagbuo ng programa sa NSTP kaugnay ng cybersecurity.

“‘Yung NSTP program… baka pwede rin sila gumawa ng cybersecurity battalion, usually computer science majors na marunong, then we can train them,” sabi ni Dy.

Sinimulan din ng DICT kanina ang regional level ng kumpetisyong Hack for Gov ngayong taon, kung saan ipinamamalas ng mga lumalahok ng college students ang kakayahang tugunan ang cyber security challenges.

Ang mananalong team sa regionals ay lalahok sa national finals na inaasahan sa Agosto. Ang national champion naman ay kakatawan sa Pilipinas sa patimpalak sa Thailand kasama ang mga kinatawan ng ASEAN countries.

“Instead of mag-hack ka for fun... dito mo na gawin, in a controlled environment. Competition. Iincentivize ka, may mga reward, you can go abroad, all expenses paid, and you bring honor to the country,” sabi ni Dy.

“There is a career in cybersecurity,” dagdag niya.

Tiniyak ng DICT na pinalalakas nito ang kapasidad para matukoy ang cyberthreats at malabanan ito. Sabi ni Dy, nasa 95% ng na-record na cyber attacks sa bansa nitong nagdaang tatlong taon ay “remediated.”

"We now have more capability to find, to detect them, kaya nag-increase…Almost all of them, about 95% were remediated. When I say remediated, it could be the attack was successful, but we were able to inform the government agency, for them to do something about it," aniya.

“In the new national cybersecurity strategy, we would like to shift from passive, which is yung reactive, to proactive, which is mandatory disclosures, at saka yung building the defense to be more preventive rather than to defend,” dagdag ni Dy.

